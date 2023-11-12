Celebrate green Diwali, people urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Members of the Buddha Dariya Action Front (BDAF) carried out an awareness campaign at Ghumar Mandi Market in Ludhiana today evening. The campaign aimed at emphasising the importance of environmental protection and advocating for pollution free water bodies. They urged the public to celebrate a green Diwali by refraining from using firecrackers.The team also raised awareness about environmental protection amongst the people.

