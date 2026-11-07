Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Celebrate green Diwali, take care of health, Ludhiana residents advised

Celebrate green Diwali, take care of health, Ludhiana residents advised

Civil Surgeon says cracker smoke can affect heart patients, kids, elderly

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People have been urged to buy only approved green crackers from licensed shops. File
Advertisement

In view of the Diwali celebrations and adverse health effects of air pollution, the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, has issued a special health advisory for residents.

She has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm while giving due importance to their health and the environment.

She said smoke emitted by firecrackers pollutes the air and could seriously affect the health of patients suffering from heart and lung diseases, children, elderly people and pregnant women.

Dr Ramandeep urged residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by lighting traditional lamps instead of bursting firecrackers. She advised patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory diseases to stay away from firecrackers and preferably remain indoors during nights when crackers are being burst. If firecrackers are used, people should purchase only approved green crackers from licensed shops and strictly follow government-prescribed timings and noise regulations.

Advertisement

Regarding the use of masks, she stated that people may wear properly fitted N95 or N99 masks covering both nose and mouth, whenever required. Ordinary cloth masks, handkerchiefs and dupattas do not provide effective protection against fine air pollution particles. She also advised to maintain proper ventilation in homes and using wet mopping instead of dry sweeping for household cleaning.

She further added that special precautions should be taken for children suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems.

Regarding first aid in case of firecracker-related accidents, she advised that if a person’s clothes catch fire, the person should lie down and roll on the ground to extinguish the flames instead of running. The burnt area should be placed under clean, cool running water for 20 minutes. Ice, toothpaste, ghee or oil should not be applied to burns. In case of an eye injury, the affected eye should not be rubbed, and immediate medical attention should be sought.

Advertisement

She also advised that anyone experiencing symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, persistent cough, wheezing, chest pain or tightness, dizziness, eye irritation or redness should consult the nearest doctor or visit a health facility.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts