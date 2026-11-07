Celebrate green Diwali, take care of health, Ludhiana residents advised

In view of the Diwali celebrations and adverse health effects of air pollution, the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, has issued a special health advisory for residents.

She has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm while giving due importance to their health and the environment.

She said smoke emitted by firecrackers pollutes the air and could seriously affect the health of patients suffering from heart and lung diseases, children, elderly people and pregnant women.

Dr Ramandeep urged residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by lighting traditional lamps instead of bursting firecrackers. She advised patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory diseases to stay away from firecrackers and preferably remain indoors during nights when crackers are being burst. If firecrackers are used, people should purchase only approved green crackers from licensed shops and strictly follow government-prescribed timings and noise regulations.

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Regarding the use of masks, she stated that people may wear properly fitted N95 or N99 masks covering both nose and mouth, whenever required. Ordinary cloth masks, handkerchiefs and dupattas do not provide effective protection against fine air pollution particles. She also advised to maintain proper ventilation in homes and using wet mopping instead of dry sweeping for household cleaning.

She further added that special precautions should be taken for children suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems.

Regarding first aid in case of firecracker-related accidents, she advised that if a person’s clothes catch fire, the person should lie down and roll on the ground to extinguish the flames instead of running. The burnt area should be placed under clean, cool running water for 20 minutes. Ice, toothpaste, ghee or oil should not be applied to burns. In case of an eye injury, the affected eye should not be rubbed, and immediate medical attention should be sought.

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She also advised that anyone experiencing symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, persistent cough, wheezing, chest pain or tightness, dizziness, eye irritation or redness should consult the nearest doctor or visit a health facility.