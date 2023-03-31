Celebratory firing: Two Samrala residents arrested, pistol seized

Ludhiana, March 30
The Samrala police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of resorting to celebratory firing during birthday celebrations.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Lal, alias Deepi, and Jagdeep Singh of Samrala.
Samrala DSP Waryam Singh conducted a press conference regarding the matter.
The DSP said yesterday night, the police had received a complaint that some persons were resorting to celebratory firing outside the chicken corner on Bija road while celebrating a birthday.
A police party was immediately dispatched to the spot, where CCTV footage from the chicken shop was procured. The footage showed the suspects resorting to celebratory firing, DSP Waryam said. Therefore, after registering a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, the suspects were nabbed. A licenced weapon — .32 bore pistol — was also recovered. The weapon belongs to Jagdeep.
The DSP said Section 144 of the CrPC had already been enforced in Khanna district and there was a ban on carrying and glorifying weapons.
