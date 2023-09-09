Celebs' social media appeals give impetus to anti-drug drive

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, September 8

Besides organising awareness events and undertaking punitive action against people running the illicit trade of drug trafficking, the administration is using social media under its anti-drug campaign to reach target groups.

The campaign seems to have found support across party lines. Punjabi singer Sardar Ali, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Amargarh in 2022, recently made an appeal to all the residents to join the anti-drug movement launched by the Punjab Government.

He praised the initiatives taken by the police, led by SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal and Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu.

Moga DPRO Prabhdeep Singh has prepared a digital presentation, incorporating a song written by the former president of the Punjabi Sahit Academy Gurbhajan Singh Gill.

