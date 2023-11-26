Cement mixer truck hits power pole on Gill Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

A cement mixer truck collided with an electricity pole on Gill Road today. The driver was rescued from the vehicle in an injured condition by passersby and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the truck, who was allegedly intoxicated and over-speeding, lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the pole. The impact was severe and the pole was bent, and sparking in the wires led to a power outage.

The officials of the electricity department reached the spot to assess the damage.

After the accident, a heavy traffic jam was reported in the area, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The flow of traffic became smooth after the truck was moved to the roadside with the help of cranes.