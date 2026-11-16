Census 2026: Residents to provide family, education, religion, work details online

The self-enumeration exercise for the latest Census begins today and will continue until November 30. During the 15-day period, residents will have to provide detailed information about their families, including the total number of members, educational qualifications, religion, occupation and Covid vaccination doses, through an online platform.

The self-enumeration form is expected to have around 30-40 questions.

Speaking to The Tribune, Swati Tiwana, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Ludhiana, said the next phase of the Special Summary Revision would also begin today and continue until November 30.

She said the exercise was an annual process to update population data and was mandatory for all residents. She urged people to fill out the online forms transparently and provide information to the best of their knowledge.

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How to go about it:

The residents have to open the portal https://se.census.gov.in

The state has to be chosen, and fill CAPTCHA

After registration, OTP will be sent for verification. One mobile will be used for one family.

Filling of address and location and further related details

All the details to be submitted in transparent manner about family/other relevant queries

Form to be submitted after cross checking details

SE Id will be provided, keep it safe

Door to door phase:

From December 1 to January 4, 2027, the next phase of door-to-door visits by census teams will begin to collect the required details from residents.

"Since not everyone submits the self-enumeration forms online, the remaining population will be covered through door-to-door visits. We have divided Ludhiana into 17 blocks, and census staff will visit households to collect the details," said ADC G Swati Tiwana.

The information to be collected will also include marital status, disability, change of location and several other details, which residents will be required to provide during the exercise.