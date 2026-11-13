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Home / Ludhiana / Census-2027: Municipal Commissioner takes stock of Phase II preparations

Census-2027: Municipal Commissioner takes stock of Phase II preparations

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Manav Mander
TNS
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann during a meeting in Ludhiana.
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Damanjit Singh Mann, the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, on Thursday chaired a review meeting with all Charge Officers and Assistant Charge Officers of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to assess the progress of preparations for Census 2027 – Phase-II Population Enumeration.

During the meeting, the Municipal Commissioner reviewed the status of various activities scheduled as per the prescribed Census timeline. He sought updates on the work completed so far and discussed pending activities to ensure that all preparations are completed within the stipulated deadlines. He emphasised the importance of coordination among all officers concerned and timely execution of assigned responsibilities.

A major part of the discussion focused on the upcoming self-enumeration exercise, scheduled from November 16 to 30. Various strategies were discussed to maximise public participation, including awareness campaigns, outreach through local institutions, engagement with residents and the use of digital platforms. The officers were encouraged to ensure that citizens are informed about the self-enumeration facility and are motivated to participate in this important national exercise.

It was also informed that a Digital Awareness Van will tour different parts of Ludhiana district from December 1 to 25 to spread awareness about Census-2027. Through digital displays and public information messages, the van will educate residents about the Census process, encourage their participation and highlight the importance of providing accurate information during population enumeration.

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The meeting was attended by Alok Kumar, District Coordinator, Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, Chandigarh; Tarun Goyal, Superintendent; Neeraj Jain, Assistant Commissioner, Zone B; along with all Charge Officers and Assistant Charge Officers of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and other concerned officials.

The meeting concluded with a focus on strengthening coordination, ensuring timely completion of Census-related activities and making the forthcoming self-enumeration and population enumeration exercises successful through active public participation.

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