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Home / Ludhiana / Census awareness stall a hit, draws large crowd at PAU youth festival in Ludhiana

Census awareness stall a hit, draws large crowd at PAU youth festival in Ludhiana

Initiative aimed at raising awareness about upcoming second phase of the Census

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Officials and visitors at the Census awareness stall in Ludhiana on Friday.
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A Census awareness stall set up at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for its eight-day youth festival that kicked off on Friday has turned out to be a hit as it continues to attract visitors.

The stall has been set up with joint efforts of the Census Department, Chandigarh, and the district administration.

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The initiative is aimed at raising awareness among students, youth and the public about the upcoming second phase of the Census.

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At the stall, visitors were sensitised to the importance of the Census, the self-enumeration facility and the upcoming population enumeration process.

Special emphasis was laid on the self-enumeration facility, which will remain open across the state from November 16 to 30. During this time, residents can submit their household information online from the comfort of their homes by visiting the official portal census.gov.in.

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Upon successful submission, a self-enumeration ID will be generated, which must be shared with the visiting enumerator during the subsequent field visit.

It was highlighted that population enumeration fieldwork will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, followed by a revision round from January 5 to 9. During this period, enumerators will visit households to collect information.

Residents urged to complete self-enumeration

The residents were encouraged to actively participate in the self-enumeration process and share their IDs with the enumerator.

Officials said it will help save time, avoid duplication of effort and facilitate faster and more accurate data collection.

The awareness initiative is also aimed at engaging the youth as ambassadors of Census awareness and encouraging wider public participation in making the Census a successful exercise.

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