Centra Super Giants lift cricket trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 8

Centra Super Giants defeated Centra Lions by five wickets to lift the winners’ trophy in the 5th Centra Premier Cricket League which concluded at the Centra Greens ground on Pakhowal Road here yesterday.

Six teams comprising residents of the Centra Greens Apartments competed in this league, during which matches were played with tennis ball under floodlights. After the final, musical chairs competition and tug-of-war were organised for ladies and soccer match was held for kids.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and the losing finalists pocketed cash prize money of Rs 40,000, besides gifts and medals.

Popular Punjabi film star Binnu Dhillon was the chief guest during the final. Rajeev Bhalla, Managing Director and Amit, Director, Centra Greens, were the guests of honour on the occasion. They extended gratitude towards the teams for cooperation in organising the tournament successfully.