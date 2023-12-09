Central Govt employees demand CGHS centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

The lack of a dispensary under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in the city has been a constant source of discomfort for Central Government employees, who wish to avail its benefits.

Amid the current scheme of things these beneficiaries have to travel to Jalandhar, Amritsar, Panchkula or Chandigarh to avail the benefits. The demand for the opening of a dispensary under the CGHS has been long pending. The retired employees have been writing to the government for some time, but to no avail.

Rajiv Puri, assistant commissioner (retd), Income Tax Department said that travelling at the age of 70 years is nothing short of harassment for senior citizens, as it affects them physically, mentally and financially. “The city is in dire need of a dispensary,” he added.

SK Sareen, general secretary of income tax gazetted officers (retd) association said they contacted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare countless times, requesting the opening of a CGHS wellness centre at Ludhiana, but nothing has been done so far.

“In the absence of the dispensary, pensioners and their families are facing difficulties with regards to their healthcare, medical treatment and reimbursement of medical bills. To avail the benefits of CGHS, sick pensioners and their families have to travel to wellness centres located in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

They also have to make multiple trips for their diagnosis, treatment and follow-ups,” said Sareen.

More than 50 Central Government departments and their sub-offices are functioning in Ludhiana. Opening of the dispensary will help 10,000 beneficiaries. It will even provide relief to the beneficiaries of the nearby districts in availing benefits.