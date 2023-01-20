Central Govt official inspects activities under NCAP in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

An official of the Central Government inspected the activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the city. The official also visited some sites where projects under the NCAP have been carried out.

The officer deputed by the ministry checked the physical and financial progress of works under the NCAP in Ludhiana on Tuesday. A number of the works under the NCAP are yet to be approved by the MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC). The F&CC meeting is likely to be held on Saturday.