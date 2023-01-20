Central Govt official inspects activities under NCAP in city

Ludhiana, January 19
An official of the Central Government inspected the activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the city. The official also visited some sites where projects under the NCAP have been carried out.
The officer deputed by the ministry checked the physical and financial progress of works under the NCAP in Ludhiana on Tuesday. A number of the works under the NCAP are yet to be approved by the MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC). The F&CC meeting is likely to be held on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...