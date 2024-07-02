Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

The Central Jail has been declared as the biggest property tax defaulter by the Municipal Corporation (MC) with the state government establishment owing over Rs 18 lakh to the civic body, officials have confirmed.

Besides, only 10 property owners, both private and public, owe the MC a sum of almost Rs 80-lakh as property tax in Ludhiana.

This constitutes over 13 per cent of the total Rs 6.12-crore arrears that the civic body has not got on account of property tax from just 10 of the over 25,000 defaulters during the last financial year 2023-24, officials have revealed.

To recover the tax arrears, the MC has launched a special drive to recover the arrears from the defaulters.

Besides levying penalty and interest, the MC will also resort to attach the properties of the major defaulters in case they fail to pay the arrears without any further delay.

MC chief Sandeep Rishi said the list of defaulters has been prepared and fresh notices were being issued to them. The property owners, who have not yet deposited the property tax or other levies, should do it forthwith, he said.

He disclosed that besides imposing the penalty and interest, proceedings to attach the properties as per the law provisions would also be initiated.

The list of major defaulters under the property tax as on June 27, prepared by the MC, included Central Jail, with the highest arrear of Rs 18.04 lakh, Samra International Rs 13.89 lakh, Upper India Steel Manufacturing and Engineering Company Limited Rs 11.71 lakh, Gurdit Singh/ Jagmohan Singh Rs 7.54 lakh, District Administrative Complex (DAC), which houses the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and other district department heads, Rs 6.9 lakh, AB Mehta Pvt. Ltd. Rs 4.39 lakh, SEL Manufacturing Company Limited Rs 6.09 lakh, Harnek Singh/ Inder Singh Rs 3.37 lakh, Abhimanyu Soin Rs 3.37 lakh, and Jasmel Singh owed the civic body a sum of Rs 3.79 lakh.

