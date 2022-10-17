Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 16

To inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure fitness among jail inmates, the Jail Department of the Ludhiana Central Jail has taken a unique initiative and built grounds for kabaddi, badminton and volleyball on the prison premises. The purpose of encouraging the inmates for sports activities inside the jail is to distract them from paltry quarrels and other unwarranted activities.

Superintendent of the Central Jail, Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, the brainchild behind the initiative, told The Tribune that the purpose of the initiative was to ensure that the inmates, lodged in the jail for committing various crimes, became good citizens when they will left.

“We have built three separate grounds for kabaddi, volleyball and badminton matches at the central, NB and BKU barracks. Each barrack has more than 1,000 inmates and one ground.

Shivraj said the jail had around 4,200 inmates, including 16 ‘dreaded and notorious’ gangsters. To prevent any potential law and order situation, the jail authorities will initially allow all inmates, except ‘dreaded criminals,’ for sports activities.

“About a week ago, we have started matches of kabaddi, volleyball, and badminton in three different grounds and the response has been interesting. Some of the inmates are already sportspersons and have volunteered to give training to other inmates as well. The response is such that we are not able to accommodate all of them as it is not possible for more than 4,000 inmates to play on the premises at once. A mechanism is being developed to ensure participation of all inmates,” the superintendent said.

For the time being, matches were being played inside the jail for two hours a day. In the future, matches would be organised by constituting different teams and winners would also be given suitable rewards, Shivraj added.

Notably, the Jail Department had also recently started deploying inmates having good conduct for duties at a fuel station located outside the jail.

Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh said two teams of bhangra and music had also been formed in which inmates had been participating.

“We have 16 members each in the bhangra and music teams. The music team members perform in the jail radio room in which some of them sing songs, others write them, while some others play the role of radio jockeys (RJs). Loudspeakers have been installed at each corner of the jail so that every inmate can listen to the radio programmes and also demand playing of songs of their choice by putting a slip inside boxes kept outside the barrack. Some inmates also dedicate songs for their fellow inmates or family members on their birthdays. There is a cheerful environment inside the jail whenever the music team starts the programme,” Shivraj said.

