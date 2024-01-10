 Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

NGT allows 4 weeks to submit final report

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Fact-finding joint committee head Dr Adarsh Pal Vig with SDM Swati Tiwana near the Giaspura gas tragedy site in Ludhiana. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 9

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sought more time to finalise its ongoing investigation into the Giaspura gas leak tragedy.

Acceding to the request, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the CPCB four more weeks to file the final report.

“The committee in the said report will duly disclose the cause of gas leak and persons/ units responsible for the same and also the proposed action/ action taken,” the NGT Principal Bench has ordered, while posting the matter to March 5.

The Bench, led by the chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, and executive members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted that the CPCB has submitted that the committee has collected the samples from the concerned units and has obtained sample analysis report.

“The committee is analysing those reports, therefore, has sought four weeks time to file the fresh report,” the two-page NGT order added.

Earlier, the NGT had on October 13 last “rejected” the report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman-led joint inquiry committee, while terming it “not convincing” and had ordered a fresh independent probe into the sudden release of very high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30 last, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

The eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by the PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, had concluded in its report that the actual causes of the incident are “very difficult” to establish, while giving a “clean chit” to the polluting industries on the ground that “no polluting industry was responsible for the incident”.

The 397-page report was submitted to the NGT on October 11 last, after conducting the inquiry for over five months.

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by the then chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising then judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 last ordered to constitute the panel to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

Taking up the matter on October 13 last, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A. Senthil, had said that the report had attributed the gas leak to the escape of gases from the sewer line, which “does not appear to be convincing.”

In a four-page order, the NGT had ordered, “We are of the opinion that a fresh report by an independent committee is required to be obtained as the issue is very serious wherein an incident of gas leak has caused death of as many as 11 persons. The possibility of a repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of the gas leak and to fix the responsibility.”

It had constituted a three-member committee, comprising the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Joint Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Member Secretary, and one professor to be nominated by the Director, IIT-Delhi, having expertise in the field. The CPCB member secretary will act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance. “The committee will visit the site, ascertain the cause of gas leak and also the persons responsible for the same and submit a comprehensive report in this regard to the Tribunal on or before the next date of hearing,” the NGT had directed, while listing the matter for January 5, 2024.

“In the same report, the CPCB had advised that all industries located around sewer network need to be surveyed for possible source of acidic and metals, heavy metals and sulphide containing industrial effluent waste but the same has not been done and details have not been furnished to us,” the Tribunal had mentioned.

The NGT had pointed out major “anomalies” in the investigation conducted by the PPCB chairman-led joint panel.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution


