Centre of excellence for road safety inaugurated by ADGP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

On the occasion of the 67th foundation day of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, an inaugural ceremony was held to mark the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety and Traffic Management (CoERSTM). The centre has been established with in collaboration with Punjab Police.

The Traffic wing of Punjab Police and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College signed an MoU on the occasion for future collaborative research.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Sanjay Kumar Nirmal, secretary general, Indian Roads Congress, and AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab.

College principal Sehijpal Singh, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu, Olympian and Arjuna awardee Gurbir Singh Sandhu and alumni association president Dr Navdeep Asija were also present.

Navdeep presented the synopsis of the first joint report prepared by CoERSTM, Punjab Police and SAFE society.

The report informed that out of every 12 people losing their lives daily in the state, one is from the Ludhiana Commissionerate.

The research report ‘Road safety assessment of Ludhiana city’ said the total number of road accident deaths in Ludhiana in 2022 was 357, which represents a reduction of approximately 5.3 per cent compared to the 377 fatalities recorded in the previous year.