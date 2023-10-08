Centre to hold selection trials on Oct 9, 10

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 7

The Sports Authority of Indian Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana will hold selection trials for three sports disciplines — athletics, judo and handball for boys (residential and non-residential) and judo for girls under non-residential scheme for the session 2023-24 at the ground outside multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium here on October 9 and 10.

Rakesh Kumar Solanki, in-charge of the STC said players between 12 to 18 years as on October 10, 2023, and who have achieved up to the 8th place in the Sub-Junior Nationals or first three positions in the State Championships or the top three spots in the Panchayat Yuva Krida aur Khel Abhiyan (PYKAA) National Rural Championship or those who have represented India in any recognized championship, are eligible to appear for the trials.

The interested have been asked to report at the venue on October 9 at 9:30 AM along with their relevant documents and photographs.

The selected players will be provided facilities such as diet money, boarding, sports kit, free education, insurance cover and competition exposure as per the guidelines of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, said Solanki.