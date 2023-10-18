Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 17

The Bharti Kisan Union-Kadian has condemned the Narendra Modi-led Central Government for its ‘unwarranted and misplaced’ decision to retain ceiling price for export of basmati rice at 1,250 USD per tonne going back from its promise of reducing the ceiling price to 850 USD per tonne.

BKU president Harmeet Singh Kadian said a Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Union Home Minister, had decided to retain the upper ceiling price for export of basmati at the existing level which had led to resentment among farmers of Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states, in general, and basmati producers in particular.

He said a delegation of farmers had recently met newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, who is himself a farmer, to impress upon him to take up the matter with the government to review the decision in the overall interest of basmati producers and the nation.

He said Jakhar had assured that as per the Minister for Agriculture, the Cabinet sub-committee was scheduled to hold another meeting in the next few days and the upper ceiling price for basmati export would be brought down to 850 USD per tonne as being demanded by the farmers.

Kadian said in the wake of a bumper crop of basmati, the government must ease the norms for export of the basmati rice, that too at a reasonable price so that the farmers did not face any trouble in the sale of their produce and the distress sale could be avoided.

Upper ceiling price to be brought down: Jakhar

