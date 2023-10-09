Certificate programme on fertility at DMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in association with the Indian Fertility Society organised a certificate programme ‘Fertility Pathshala’ for postgraduate students.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal Sandeep Puri and was attended by 30 postgraduate students from Christian Medical College (CMC) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Ashima Taneja, Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology delivered a lecture on intrauterine insemination (IUI) - optimising outcomes.

Dr Suman Puri, Professor and Unit Head Obstetrics and Gynaecology, shared her views on future of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), tubal evaluation and line of management in troubled cases. The workshop is exclusively designed for postgraduate students, to polish their knowledge about recent advancements in the field of fertility, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Puri encouraged all the postgraduate students to actively participate in this event as it is a platform to share knowledge and experiences with each other.