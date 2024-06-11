Chabeels, langars mark Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, June 10

The martyrdom day of the fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev, was observed today. Kirtan was recited by ragi-jathas at gurdwaras across the city.

Devotees partook langar from the community kitchen. Chabeels were also organised to mark the occasion.

People offer chabeel to residents on Railway Road in Mandi Ahmedgarh.

Surjit Kaur, who had organised chabeel outside her house along with her family, said, “A chabeel is a sweetened drink that the Sikh community has been offering to everyone since centuries, to pay their respects. All you need to have is milk, chilled water, rose syrup and most importantly- a big, caring heart full of love.”

Pritpal Singh, from Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, said the fifth guru taught the Sikhs to accept God’s will as blessings and sweets.

Arjan Dev was punished when he refused to follow the orders of the Mughals. Hot sand was poured over him while he burned, sitting on a red-hot plate. The Sikh community honours the Guru’s martyrdom by offering chabeel to the needy on hot summer afternoons.

“Today is supposed to be the hottest day of June, and the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev is also observed as ‘Chabeel day’, as it honours the bravery of the guru,” he said.

Religious processions held

Mandi Ahmedgarh: The martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev was observed across the region with religious fervour on Monday. Besides holding religious functions at various gurdwaras in the town and surrounding localities, chhabeels and langars were organised for the passers-by and devotees.

Ragi Jathas recited hymns, while religious speakers threw light on the life of the Guru and sacrifices made by him for the Sikh and Hindu communities.

Members of Sikh communities, management committees of various gurdwaras and social organisations installed chhabeels and langars. Highways, link roads, bus stands, railway stations and busy markets were places where sweetened water, jal zeera and black gram were served.

Baldev Singh Wadala, president of the Sikh Sadbhawna Dal, and Bhupinder Singh, Damdami Taksal Bhindran, organised diwans during a special function held by the Bhaie Ghanayia Ji Society at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Ahmedgarh.

Similar events were held at Gurdwara Bhagat Ravidas Jandali Road, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev, Gurdwara Singh Sabha Lohgarh, Gurdwara Dehlon and Lehra.

