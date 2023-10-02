Chachrari emerge winners in girls' U-14 hockey

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

On the second day of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district-level games, various events were held on Sunday. In the under 21 girls’ 800m race held at PAU, Ludhiana, Veerpal Kaur secured the first position, Jiya finished second and Supriya got the third place.

The hockey matches took place at PAU, Ludhiana. In the U-14 girls’ final match, Chachrari claimed the top spot and Jalaldiwal’s team secured the second position. Chachrari beat Jalaldiwal by a margin of 2-1.

In the U-14 boys’ kho kho matches, Coaching Camp Jawahar Nagar won the first prize, followed by Government High School, Begowal, in second place. Sri Guru Ram Rai School Ludhiana took third place, and Government Senior Secondary School, Shehbazpura, finished fourth.

In U-14 girls’ kho kho category, Government Senior Secondary School, Shehbazpura, secured the first prize, while Guru Nanak Public School stood second. Coaching Centre Sohian claimed the third spot, and Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandra, secured the fourth place.

In the U-14 kickboxing (28-kg category), Pawan Garg of DAV Jagraon clinched the first prize, Jashandeep Singh of Government High School, Detwal, got the second place. Daksh Sharma from BVM, Sector 39, Ludhiana, finished third, and Saksham Sharma of Jain Colony took the fourth position.

In the U-17 judo (36-kg category), Namrata of IPS School secured the first prize, Jiya of Government High School Madhopuri bagged the second spot. Ritima of GHS Madhopuri stood third, and Suneha of Government School Gill claimed the fourth place.

In the U-21 handball competition, PAU Centre emerged as the winner, Punjab Agricultural University got the second place. BVM School Kitchlu Nagar secured the third position, and Samrala finished in fourth place.

In U-17 weightlifting (49-kg category), Yuvraj Singh from Khanna Centre claimed the first prize, Karan Kumar from Khanna Centre took the second place, and Gurdev Singh of Jagraon stood third.

In softball, Government Senior Secondary School, Malla, clinched the first prize, Coaching Centre, Malla, stood second and Gill village stood third.

Notably, the district-level games started here on Saturday. District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh said the tournament, which is set to include competitions in 25 games, will conclude on October 5.

#Hockey #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan