Chachrari, Jalaldiwal, DAV School girls emerge winners in hockey tourney

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, November 25
Chachrari village near Jagraon, Jalaldiwal village near Raikot and DAV Public School, Ludhiana emerged champions in the girls U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories in the Ludhiana District Hockey Tournament being organised by Hockey Ludhiana at the Olympian Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University, here on Saturday.
In the final (U-14), Chachrari girls got the better of Mundian Kalan whom they beat 3-0 to clinch the title. Kamaljit Kaur scored a brace and Simranpreet Kaur scored one goal to enable their team to wrap up the title.
In the girls U-17 final, Jalaldiwal players warded off stiff resistance from Mundian Kalan before scraping past 2-1 to clinch the title. For the winning side Swaranjit Kaur struck twice while the lone goal for Mundian Kalan came off Lakshmi Kumari who converted a penalty corner.
The final (U-19) played between DAV Public School and Mundian Kalan village turned out to be a one-sided affair in which the former came out triumphant 4-0. Himanshi found the target twice while Vanshika and Prabhkirat Kaur chipped in with a piece each to complete the tally.
Tomorrow, matches in the boys’ section will be played.
