Chachrari, Moga boys’ hockey teams emerge champs in Prithipal tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 17

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Academy of Chachrari village emerged champions in the junior section and Doctor Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga romped home victorious in the senior category in the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh seven-a-side Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village near here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

In the junior section final, GTB Academy players warded off stiff challenge from Nankana Sahib Public School, Amargarh, before winning it 2-0 while in the senior section, Doctor Kuldeep Singh Club proved too good for HTC, Rampur, whom they drubbed 9-2 to lift the winners’ trophy.

In an exhibition match for girls, Amargarh defeated Mundian Kalan 5-2.

In the senior section, Ramandeep Singh of Moga was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Tournament’ and Angadveer Singh was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’. Ravinder Singh Kala of Rampur was named best player of the tournament and Robin Kumar of Jarkhar Hockey Academy was declared the best goalkeeper.

Dilpreet Singh of Chachrari Academy was named the ‘Hero of the Tournament’ in the junior group while Dalbir Singh Buhi was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’. Parminder Singh of Amargarh was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

These players were given bicycles for their outstanding performance during the tournament. Dupinder Singh, sarpanch, gave a cash prize of Rs 41,000 to the Moga team and GS Randhawa of Randhawa Tiles handed over cash prize of Rs 31,000 to HTC, Rampur.

MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal was the chief guest on the occasion. Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Chairman of the organising trust, along with other prominent persons of the area were also present.

Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar thanked the participating teams for cooperation in organising the tournament successfully. He announced that cash prize of rupees one lakh will be given to the winners from next year.

