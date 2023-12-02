Chachrari, Roomi, Jassowal win titles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 1

Chachrari village, Roomi village and Jassowal village emerged champions in the boys’ U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories, respectively, in the Ludhiana District Sarwan Singh Sandhu Gold Cup for Boys and Bibi Ranjodh Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for Girls Hockey Tournament, organised by Hockey Ludhiana, that concluded at the Prithipal Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University here on Friday.

The final in the U-14 section, between Chachrari and Kila Raipur, turned out to be a mismatch as the former romped home with a 5-0 victory.

The Chachrari lads went into the lead in the 18th minute through Manveer Singh, who scored a field goal. Ten minutes later Ranveer Singh sounded the board to make it 2-0. Manveer again struck in the 33rd minute to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Ekamjot Singh converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute to increase the lead to 4-0 and Jaspal Singh pumped in another goal in the 57th minute to complete the rout (5-0).

The final in the U-17 group, after both teams missed a couple of chances, Roomi took the lead in the 36th minute through Charanpreet Singh. However, their joy was short-lived as Chachrari covered the deficit through a field goal that came off Dayajeet’s stick (1-1).

Roomi’s Jagdeep Singh scored the match-winner in the 58th minute, sealing Chachrari’s fate.

In the U-19 final, Jassowal prevailed over Kila Raipur 3-1 to clinch the title.

