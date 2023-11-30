Chachrari, Roomi to clash in U-17 hockey final

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

Chachrari village near Jagraon and Roomi village, also near Jagraon wrapped up their respective semi-finals to secure berths in the final in the boys U-17 category in the ongoing Ludhiana District Sarwan Singh Sandhu Gold Cup for Boys and Bibi Ranjodh Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for Girls Hockey Tournament being organised by the Hockey Ludhiana at the Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University here on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, the Chachrari boys defeated Hockey Training Centre (HTC), Rampur, 4-2. Rampur Centre scored first through Jaswinder Singh, with Lovepreet Singh of Chachrari scoring the equaliser by converting a penalty corner.

Rampur again went into the lead when Harshpreet Singh scored a field goal. However, Chachrari levelled the scores through Lovepreet. The Chachrari lads added two more goals, through Amandeep Singh and Simrandeep Singh, and the scoreboard read 4-2 in favour of Chachrari. In the second semifinal, Roomi village also scored a 4-2 win, over Heran village. The match had ended in a draw, following which the Roomi boys emerged winners through a penalty shoot-out.

