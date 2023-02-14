Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 13

Even two years after the work order was issued to the contractor concerned, a project for the installation of chain link fencing along the 14 km stretch of Buddha Nullah in Municipal Corporation (MC) jurisdiction is still incomplete. This project at an estimated cost of around Rs 13.39 crore is being carried out with the funds under the Smart City Mission.

On the other hand, the solid waste in the drain is still getting accumulated. Moreover, the gaps between the ground surface and the installed fence at different locations are yet to be filled. An environmental activist had earlier shared concerns that the chances of sweeping solid waste and dirt through such gaps should not be ignored.

According to the information, the work order for the project to install the chain link fencing on both sides along Buddha Nullah was issued in November 2020 and the project was supposed to be completed by December 31. The deadline was later extended to December 31. But, the project is still incomplete.

A resident, Sukhpreet Singh said that the accumulated waste could be seen in the drain near the bridge on Bachan Singh Marg and other locations inside and outside MC limits. “It seems the waste is still being dumped into the drain. The chain link fence work inside the city has not been completed to date. MC must speed up the project work to curb dumping of solid waste in the drain,” he said.

MC’s executive engineer Balwinder Singh said around 70% project work was already done and the remaining work would be completed soon. He said they have sent a file to the higher authorities for getting the required approval for the installation of gates at different points so that the machines can be deployed to clean the drain in the future. He further said that the issue regarding gaps between the ground and fence would also be resolved.