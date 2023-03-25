Chain snatcher, goldsmith nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Within 48 hours of a chain snatching incident in the Gurdwara Nanak Parkash area, the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, on Friday arrested the snatcher and recovered the gold chain from the suspect. Besides, the police have also held a goldsmith for buying the stolen item from the suspect.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of New Azad Nagar and jeweller Narinder Pal of Golden Avenue, Dugri.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said on March 21, Sapna Dhawan of New Guru Angad Dev Colony, near Shimlapuri, had complained that an unidentified man riding a Honda Activa scooter had snatched her gold chain weighing 12 gm, following which a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered.

He said the police arrested Gurpreet in the case and seized the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Sidhu said the police had also booked jeweller Narinder Pal for buying a gold chain from the suspect. Narinder had also been arrested in the case. He had no previous criminal history.

Sidhu said special emphasis was being laid to eliminate the street crime from Ludhiana and said the police had worked out a detailed strategy to catch snatchers.

The CP warned jewellers against buying valuables from snatchers, else they would face action. The police said when the police party went to nab the suspect, he tried to run and fell on the ground, which caused him a fracture in one of the legs.