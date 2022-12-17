'Chakka jam' by PUNBUS contractual employees leaves passengers stranded

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 16

Passengers were left stranded at the bus stand here since morning as nearly 150 buses of the local depot of PUNBUS (Punjab Roadways) as well as incoming PUNBUS buses remained inoperative due to a strike by the contractual employees of the government transport undertaking.

Demands of protesters Cancellation of recruitments done through outsourcing

Formation of ‘better’ recruitment policy

Unconditional reinstatement of suspended contractual staff

Payment of promised 5 per cent hike to temporary workers

Increase in salary for data entry operators on par with other staff

Induction of more government buses where private buses have become inoperative

The strike had been called in protest against the non-acceptance of pending demands of protesters, including non-payment of salaries.

Hundreds of commuters, including government and private sector employees, elderly persons, women and children, were seen moving from one ticket counter to another to enquire about the availability of private buses. Other commuters rushed to the railway station in search of passenger trains.

Private bus operators took full advantage of the situation and most private buses were seen overloaded with passengers. In some instances, passengers could also be seen sitting on the roofs of these buses.

While harassed passengers were sore at the strike called by the contractual employees, a leader of PUNBUS Employees Union said the protesting employees had been forced to take the step due to the adamant attitude of bureaucrats and the political leadership, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Shamsher Singh, the state general secretary of the union, said the strike would continue and a decision on the future course of the agitation would be taken after a meeting with government representatives. The meeting had been called by Punjab Chief Secretary on Monday morning in Chandigarh, he added.

The protesting employees claimed that about 2,000 buses of 20 PUNBUS depots all across the state had remained off the roads during the state-wide protest.

The demands of the agitating employees include cancellation of recruitments through outsourcing and formation of a better recruitment policy for the department, unconditional reinstatement of contractual employees, immediate payment of promised five percent hike to temporary workers, increase in salary for data entry operators on par with other employees and others.