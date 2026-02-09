DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Ludhiana / 'Chakka jam' on February 11 by PRTC-PUNBUS Contract Workers' Union

'Chakka jam' on February 11 by PRTC-PUNBUS Contract Workers' Union

7,200 buses to remain off road in Punjab

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:15 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
PRTC-PUNBUS Contract Workers' Union, while announcing a major decision, declared that there will be a complete "chakka jam" on the February 11. No government buses from PRTC or PUNBUS will operate on that day. About 7,200 buses will be off road on that day. Following this, they have also announced plans to gherao (protest outside) the residence of the Chief Minister on February 12 if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, a gate rally was held today at Ludhiana Depot where they raised slogans against the Punjab government.

"On the February 11, all Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses will remain off the roads to press for their demands. Employees announced that approximately 7,200 buses will not be operational. They are informing the public in advance to avoid inconvenience," said Parveen Kumar, General Secretary, PUNBUS-PRTC Contract Workers' Union.

Kumar further stated that if the government fails to meet their demands despite the shutdown, they will gather on the February 12 to gherao Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur.

Union employees stated that they had been demanding regularisation of jobs of contractual workers for years. They also want the government to take back the decision of launching kilometres scheme buses by engaging corporate houses.

