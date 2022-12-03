Challans issued for using banned plastic carry bags

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

Acting tough against those using banned plastic carry bags and those indulging in illegal slaughtering, the Municipal Corporation (MC) issued 12 challans against shopkeepers and street vendors on Noorwala Road and Kaali Sadak here on Friday.

Apart from issuing challans worth Rs 58,000 to the violators, Municipal Corporation teams also destroyed unhygienic meat confiscated from meat shops.

Sanitation Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota stated that eight challans worth Rs 54,000 were issued against shopkeepers and vendors for using banned plastic carry bags.

Rs 1,000 were issued as challan against four other persons for illegal

slaughtering.