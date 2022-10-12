Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 11

Commuters were a harried lot as sewage overflowed near Police Colony Chowk on Chandigarh Road, NH-5, after rainfall lashed the city in the wee hours today. Sewage and rainwater accumulated on Chandigarh Road and streets in Sector 39, forcing commuters and residents to face inconvenience.

Functioning of STP will fix issue: MC official MC Executive Engineer Parshotam said the problem of overflowing sewage on the stretch of Chandigarh Road would get resolved once the sewerage treatment plant (STP) of 225 MLD at Jamalpur was made functional. The ongoing work for the STP was expected to be completed in the next two months.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had earlier installed a stormwater drainage line to avoid water accumulation in the area. Sewerage lines had also been cleaned using a super suction machine recently. Despite the measures, there was no relief from waterlogging and sewage overflow.

When the rain lashed, sewers started overflowing on a stretch of Chandigarh Road early in the morning. Prince, a resident of Sector 39, said, “Sewage and rainwater accumulated on a stretch of the main road and streets of our locality. Water also accumulated in the park near our house. The MC had earlier installed a stormwater drainage line but it was meant for only rainwater. Such a drainage system is not meant to drain out sewage. The civic body must find out a solution to the problem of sewage overflow as well. The sewerage system should be upgraded.”

A commuter said, “It was difficult to pass through the waterlogged road today. Many people were forced to suffer due to the negligence of the civic body. The state government should direct the departments concerned to get the issue resolved.”

Vaneet Bhatia, councillor from Ward 18, said, “The MC had spent Rs 65 lakh for cleaning sewers with a super suction machine. Even after spending such a huge amount of money, the problem has not been solved. The officials concerned are responsible for finding a solution to the issue. The civic body should ask the contractor concerned to clean sewers again, or else, he should be blacklisted,” he said.

He said the MC had already installed a stormwater drainage system on the stretch of Chandigarh Road to avoid waterlogging after rain. He said an intermediate pumping station was also being set up for the drainage system.