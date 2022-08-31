Chandigarh Road: Sewers overflow after rain, commuters suffer

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 30

Commuters were a harried lot due to waterlogging on Chandigarh Road (national highway), here, even after a short spell of rain on Tuesday. When the rain lashed the city, sewers started overflowing as usual, resulting in accumulation of dirty water on the stretch from Police Colony Chowk to Vardhman Chowk on the highway.

The Municipal Corporation earlier this year installed a storm water drainage line to drain out rainwater from the Chandigarh Road stretch. But, the civic body has failed to take concrete steps to deal with problems related to the sewerage system.

Residents have been complaining about the issue of overflowing sewers during rains for the past over two decades.

A resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, Prince, said the highway stretch was inundated with dirty water today as sewers overflowed after a short spell of rain.

“It was difficult for commuters to pass through the flooded road. Even the dirty water accumulated in a park near our house. The civic body is well aware that the sewers overflow whenever it rains but the problem has not been resolved till date,” he said.

A senior citizen said: “The storm water drainage system is meant to drain out rainwater only. Thus, the corporation must use it to resolve the problem of overflowing sewers on a priority basis.”

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had transferred Rs 4.66 crore to the Municipal Corporation for storm water drainage project work and the construction of an intermediate pumping station for rainwater. The civic body had made the storm water drainage system functional last month but the intermediate pumping station was yet to be made operational.

MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said heavy rainfall lashed areas near Chandigarh Road today due to which sewers overflowed. The water had drained out from Chandigarh Road within a short time after rainfall stopped, he said.

On being asked when the problem related to the sewerage system would be resolved, Rajinder Singh said construction of 225 MLD Jamalpur sewerage treatment plant (STP) was underway and the work was expected to be completed by November. Once the STP was made fully functional, the problem of overflowing sewers near Police Colony Chowk would be resolved too, he said.

MLA from Ludhiana East Daljeet Singh Grewal said they were making efforts to find out a solution to overflowing sewers. “A sewer line near Police Colony Chowk generally overflows during rains. Steps would be taken to get rid of the years’ old problem.”

Waterlogging occurs near Sherpur, Dholewal chowks

As the short spell of rainfall lashed several parts of the city, waterlogging occurred near Dholewal Chowk, Sherpur Chowk and a few other areas of the city. Commuters faced inconvenience on roads. Residents demand that the civic body must find out a permanent solution to the issue. Meanwhile, traffic snarls also occurred near Sherpur Chowk.