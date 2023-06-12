Changing weather patterns have farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 11

The unusual weather conditions in May have pointed towards the changing weather patterns indicative of the climate emergency. May, which is usually the hottest month, experienced rainfall this year which brought the temperature down considerably. This year Ludhiana received 48.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 23.2 mm in May.

Now, the paddy season is here and farmers will start sowing the crop in the state.

Dr MS Bhullar, Head Department of Agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “Farmers should sow paddy using DSR technique as it does not require water and in fact it is favourable if it does not rain for a week after sowing,” he said. Farmers are in a worried position right now. Jeevan Singh, a farmer said, “We need rain during paddy season and it has rained in advance and if dry conditions remain during the season, it will become difficult for us,” he said.