Channelise talent for national good, says Asian Games medallist

Nirmal Singh Grewal, a renowned hammer throw athlete from Ludhiana who rose to prominence on the international stage, has urged the youth to channelise their energy and abilities in the right direction, using their talents to achieve success and make a mark in their respective fields.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh (82) first made headlines at the All India Inter-Varsities and National Athletics Championship in 1961, and again at the All India Athletics Championship in Delhi in 1964, where he set a new meet record. He hurled the iron ball to a distance of 53.89 metres, surpassing the previous record of 52.20 metres. For this achievement, Nirmal Singh was recruited by Indian Railways. He retired in 2002 as an X-En (Plus I).

In 1971, Nirmal Singh secured a gold medal at the International Athletics Competition in Singapore. His stellar performance at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran earned him a silver medal. He finished fourth at the 1978 Asian Games held in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Nirmal Singh dominated the athletics arena for over two decades and remained the national (Railways) champion for a record 22 years. He was the first Indian hammer thrower to win a medal at the Asian Games—until then, only sprinters had made it to the podium.

Following his retirement, Nirmal Singh frequently visited Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, where he, along with fellow athletics coach Amarjeet Singh Kahlon, voluntarily shared their knowledge and offered valuable tips to budding athletes.

Advertisement

Together, they taught the finer points of their respective disciplines, helping youngsters enhance their skills and techniques. Their mentorship significantly contributed to the development of athletics in the region, and many of their trainees went on to win positions at national-level competitions.

Although Nirmal Singh stopped visiting the stadium after the Covid-19 pandemic, the guidance and training he had provided left a lasting impact on the athletes he mentored.

Grewal advised young athletes to harness their talent and strive for excellence. “By channelising their energy and abilities in the right direction, young people can make a positive impact and contribute to the country’s growth and development,” he said.

Sanjeev Sharma, senior athletics coach with the Punjab Sports Department and head of the district coaching centre at the stadium, expressed gratitude towards Grewal and Kahlon. He said the duo’s expertise, experience and mentorship had helped athletes develop their skills, build confidence and achieve their goals.