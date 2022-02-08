Channi as chief ministerial face boosts Congress election campaign in Punjab: Harish Chaudhary

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 7

All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Harish Chaudhary has claimed that election campaigns of party candidates in the state had received a boost with the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face by the party high command and Channi’s promise of implementation of the ‘Punjab model’ envisaged by PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While talking to The Tribune after addressing a rally in support of Amargarh candidate Smit Singh Mann at Manvi village near Ahmedgarh, Chaudhary asserted that Smit had been launched as the party candidate in recognition of his active participation in preparing the ‘Punjab model’ under the supervision of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He claimed that the Congress was the only political party that had substantial cadre in all areas of the state equally in Malwa, Majha and Doaba. Chaudhary alleged that the SAD and AAP were only the B and C teams of the BJP, that had almost ruined the state by implementing dictatorial policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Acknowledging weaknesses of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government, Chaudhary said senior functionaries in the state unit had been advised to ensure that real powers rested in hands of elected representatives, including MLA, panches, sarpanches, councillors and presidents of civic bodies.

“I want to convey to you a message that real Congress exists among workers and local leaders and not at Chandigarh or Delhi,” he said.

Appreciating solidarity among office-bearers of various local bodies, led by Jasvir Singh Jassi Manvi, who extended support to the election campaign of Smit Mann, Chaudhary expressed hope that the Congress nominee would win with a big margin.

