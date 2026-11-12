Channi on wheels, Warring on foot: Punjab Congress factionalism comes to fore in Ludhiana

Even as former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s bicycle yatra rolls into Ludhiana tomorrow, former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Raja Warring is learnt to be preparing his own political march in the city, setting the stage for an intriguing contrast within the Congress.

Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’, which will start from Chamkaur Sahib today, is scheduled to enter Ludhiana tomorrow. More than 2,000 Congress workers and leaders, including Channi, General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, are expected to participate in the bicycle rally.

However, in a development that has raised eyebrows in the party, Warring has convened a meeting of his close aides at the residence of a Congress leader in Ludhiana this evening to discuss plans for a separate ‘paidal yatra’ in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, which he won in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A Congress leader close to Warring said the meeting would be attended by senior party leaders from Ludhiana and would focus on chalking out the proposed foot march, which Warring intends to organise in the coming days.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the leader said he was neither informed nor invited to participate in Channi’s bicycle yatra, indicating that all may not be well within the party despite its attempts to project a united face.

The timing of Warring’s proposed march is particularly significant as Channi’s yatra will pass through several Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana, with local Congress leaders making elaborate arrangements to welcome it.

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar, who shares a close working relationship with Warring, said the bicycle yatra would enter Ludhiana through his East constituency. He said he would welcome the participants along with local residents, supporters and party workers.

Advertisement

From East, the yatra will pass through the Central constituency represented by Surinder Dawar and North constituency represented by Rakesh Pandey before entering the West constituency represented by Ashu. It will culminate at Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar.

Ashu said Ludhiana in-charge Rana Gurjit Singh had held detailed meetings to coordinate the arrangements. The rally route will cover Jamalpur, Samrala Chowk, Division Number 3, Chaura Bazaar, Clock Tower, Pavilion Mall, Fountain Chowk, Ghumar Mandi and Aarti Chowk before reaching Durga Mata Mandir on Ferozepur Road.