Chaos at Ludhiana MC House meet as 34 agendas pass amid Opposition protests

The Municipal Corporation General House meeting began amid chaos and ended on a similar note on Monday at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, with 34 agendas being passed amid strong protests by Congress, BJP and some AAP councillors.

The contentious proposals included the mechanical sweeping project and the extension of the contracts of 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers.

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The meeting witnessed repeated arguments and scuffles among councillors, protests over the manner in which the agendas were being taken up, and a walkout by more than 300 MC employees.

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The employees walked out of the House following a heated exchange involving AAP councillor Nidhi Gupta and sanitary inspector Nishu Ghai.

Congress councillors later said they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the passage of the two contentious agendas. They maintained that 38 AAP councillors were present and that opposition members had jointly submitted written objections to the proposals, claiming a combined strength of 45 councillors.

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Zero-hour demand triggers uproar

The proceedings got off to a stormy start as several councillors insisted that they be allowed to raise issues concerning their wards before the listed agendas were taken up.

Nidhi Gupta repeatedly sought a “zero hour” to raise ward-related issues and demanded a response from the Commissioner. Other councillors, including Gaurav Bhatti, Gauravjit Gora and Arun Sharma, also pressed for their concerns to be heard.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur warned councillors to follow the House proceedings, saying that those who refused to comply with the directions could be asked to leave.

At one point, Gora raised his voice and questioned the Commissioner for not responding. He was later escorted out of the House following an argument and scuffle with other councillors. Police personnel were involved in taking him outside.

1,208 workers become major flashpoint

The issue of the 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers remained one of the biggest points of contention.

BJP councillor Poonam Ratra sought physical verification of the workers and questioned discrepancies in the lists supplied by the MC. She said the House had earlier received a list containing 34 workers in a particular context, while a subsequent list contained 54 names, raising questions about the remaining entries.

BJP councillor Rohit Sikka demanded ward-wise details of all 1,208 workers and questioned why the complete information had not been provided.

AAP councillor Isha Dhingra also demanded that the list be provided with the workers’ names and arranged ward-wise. The Commissioner subsequently directed officials to release the list.

When councillors sought a deadline for physical verification, the Commissioner assured the House that the exercise would be completed within a week. Later, the BJP said the timeline given for verification was 10 days.

Councillors also questioned the presence of workers in official records who were allegedly not available in the field. BJP councillor Bhavneet Kaur claimed that 10 workers were listed in the records, but none could be found in the field in her ward.

Officials walk out of House after heated exchange

Tensions escalated after Nidhi Gupta accused officials of failing to cooperate with elected representatives and alleged that they were playing politics with councillors.

A heated exchange followed between Gupta and sanitary inspector Nishu Ghai. After the confrontation, a large number of MC officials walked out of the House.

Councillors strongly objected to the officials leaving without responding to their questions. Several members demanded action against the officials, saying such a situation had never occurred in the House before.

The protesting councillors alleged that the elected House, comprising 95 members, had been reduced to a situation in which officials were refusing to answer questions.

Opposition objects to mechanical sweeping proposal

The mechanical sweeping project was another major flashpoint during the meeting.

Councillors questioned the proposal and sought a legal opinion on the relevant agenda. Gaurav Bhatti pointed out that the proposal included a provision for legal vetting and sought clarity from the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said the legal report would be provided. Some councillors demanded that the mechanical sweeping proposal be kept pending until the legal and technical issues were clarified.

The BJP and Congress maintained that the project should not be approved until their objections had been addressed.

Written objections submitted

Congress councillors said the opposition had jointly submitted written objections to the mechanical sweeping proposal and the extension of the contract for the 1,208 sanitation workers.

They questioned how the two agendas could be passed despite objections from opposition members. They also pointed out that 38 AAP councillors were present in the House, while the combined strength of the BJP, Congress and SAD opposition was 45 councillors.

Congress councillors said they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge the manner in which the agendas had been passed.

BJP protest continues outside

BJP district president and councillor Sunil Maudgil also staged a protest over the issue of the 1,208 workers, demanding complete details and physical verification.

The BJP alleged that around 288 workers were unavailable in the field and sought verification before the extension of the contract was approved.

Other issues, including pending fogging work, solid-waste management and ward development, were also raised during the meeting.

Councillors also objected to a proposal concerning six colonies, with some members demanding that GLADA manage its own system rather than bringing the matter under the MC.

34 agendas cleared amid opposition

Despite the protests and objections, the House ultimately passed 34 agendas.

The meeting remained tense through much of the proceedings, with councillors repeatedly raising questions about transparency, physical verification, the ward-wise deployment of sanitation workers and the proposed mechanical sweeping contract.

The opposition maintained that the two contentious proposals should have been kept pending until its objections were addressed. However, the civic administration proceeded with the listed agendas and passed the resolutions amid the uproar.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said, “Strict action will be taken against the officers who left the House midway. I have also asked the MC Commissioner to take action against the officials. Moreover, all proceedings and agendas have been passed in a legal and proper manner, with a majority of AAP councillors supporting them.”