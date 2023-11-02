Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 1

During the key debate — ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ — called by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a situation of chaos and protests unfolded outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today. Numerous unions and organisations had gathered to voice their grievances and hold protests against the state government.

Protesters raise slogans after not being allowed to enter the university to attend the CM's debate in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Commuters faced difficulties as a section of the main Ferozepur Road and the service lane outside the PAU, Ludhiana, were closed to traffic during the event. However, traffic was diverted via Elevated Road. Additionally, traffic congestion occurred near several entrances to the PAU today.

In response to the gathering, substantial police forces, along with anti-riot teams, were stationed at PAU gates, preventing ordinary citizens and representatives of various organisations from accessing the university during the event. Even visitors who had come to attend Saras Mela, being organised by the district administration at the PAU, were turned away.

Some of the disappointed visitors said the administration had not provided prior notice about restricting public access to Saras Mela during the debate. A visitor, Jaskaran Singh, expressed frustration at not being allowed to enter the PAU, questioning the nature of the debate where even ordinary people were excluded.

Members of the Krantikari Kisan Union, who were denied entry to the PAU, aimed to raise government-related queries. Social activist Satish Thaman and an activist, Jai Parkash Jain, faced similar denials.

Amid the heavy police presence, some students were disappointed after being denied entry to one of the gates on Ferozepur Road. However, a number of other students eventually gained access to the university by showing their identity cards at gate number 4 near Nehru Rose Garden. Incidents of people arguing with the police also occurred. Several ex-servicemen, who had served under the Guardians of Governance (GoG), also attempted to take part in the debate but were denied entry to the university. A person also questioned the worth of such a debate if the public were not allowed to participate.

Sidhu Moosewala’s supporter detained

A supporter of late singer Sidhu Moosewala said he had come to seek answers from the state government regarding the death of the artiste but was barred from entering the PAU. Carrying a photo of Sidhu with his parents and slogan ‘Hai koi Jawab?’ (Is there an answer?), the man was demanding justice. He was later detained by the police. In the meantime, persons affiliated with AAP, along with their supporters, were gaining entry to the venue using letters of reference from the Chief Minister’s office, as per information.

