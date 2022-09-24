Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, September 23
Vehicular traffic came to a halt in the city today due to the two-day kisan mela that was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). On the one hand, people faced a lot of inconvenience due to the traffic chaos while on the other, those who wanted to go inside the university campus were prohibited as its gates were locked.
There were huge traffic jams on roads today. Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, BRS Nagar road and other roads were jam-packed. Many people who went inside the PAU for the fair parked their vehicles under the flyover, leading to chaos. The situation remained the same till the evening.
“The traffic police should chalk out a proper plan as there is a mess on roads today. I was going to meet my doctor but got late due to the jam,” said Aarti, a commuter.
People from different walks of lives today faced a difficult situation due to the fair.
A district-level sports tournament of the CBSE was scheduled inside the PAU but students, who were standing outside since 9:30 am, were not allowed to go inside till afternoon.
“We came here for the tournament but all gates of the university are closed and we are not allowed to enter. Somebody asked us to go to gate number one, then gate number 2 and so on. Some students are inside and some are waiting outside. We got no intimation from the authorities regarding the entry to the PAU. Tomorrow, I have an exam and I am standing here. There will be no time left for exam preparation,” said a student.
The situation on the campus was no different. When the Chief Minister was present inside, no vehicle was allowed to move and entry was restricted near the pandal.
“I have to go to my department but the police are not allowing me. I have showed them my identity card but still they did not allow my entry and asked me to park the vehicle and go on foot, which is very difficult due to the long distance,” said a PAU employee.
Commuters, visitors face inconvenience
On the one hand, people faced a lot of inconvenience due to the traffic chaos on roads while on the other, those who wanted to go inside the PAU campus were prohibited as its gates were locked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...