Chappar Mela: Organisers yet to take permission for joyrides

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7

A day before the commencement of Chappar Mela, the administration is yet to take stock of the arrangements at Guga Mari in Chhapar village wherein lakhs of devotees visit to pay obeisance at the shrine.

The administration has failed to learn any lesson from the recent Mohali carnival ride mishap in which at least 10 persons were injured. While organisers of over a dozen joyrides have already started transacting business, the Industries and Commerce Department is yet to receive applications for mandatory inspection and permission.

Managers and staff at a majority of joyrides, including motored merry-go-round, swings and Maut Ka Kuan could not show any license or fitness certificate but claimed that official works are being undertaken by ‘thekedar’. “We are here to operate the system and provide services to our clients including women and children, while all official works are undertaken by the ‘thekedar’ as usual,” said Ramesh Kumar, manager at a fun ride.

Officials in the Industrial Department said not even a single joyride organiser had approached their department for conducting inspection of the rides for gauging their worthiness and safety of the system which is normally erected by inexperienced labourers.

Sayad Shakeel, incharge, Chowki Chhapar, said officials of various departments of civil administration were yet to visit the venue to verify compliance of guidelines by vendors including fast food stalls, sweetmeat makers, restaurants and soft drinks. “All NOC and licences are checked by duty magistrate or his representatives when the fair commences,” said Sayad Shakeel maintaining that sub-control centres and public assistance booths have been set up at the venue and CCTV cameras will be installed at all strategic points.

“While we have received details of 350 personnel being deployed at the venue, more forces will be arriving on main days of the event. A foolproof plan has been drafted by GOs led by SSP Harjit Singh,” said Sayad Shakeel. He added that only those vends would be allowed which deposit necessary approvals with the duty magistrate.

2019 incident

At least four members of a family got injured when a compartment of a joyride train overturned in September 2019. Before that, drivers of vehicles got injured in an accident while performing Maut Ka Kuan stunt.