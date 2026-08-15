Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa share stage at Isru; Punjab Congress chief Warring skips event

The ongoing friction between two factions of the Punjab Congress came to the fore on Saturday during the annual political conference at Isru village, with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa sharing the stage, while Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring remained absent.

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The event witnessed slogans of “Channi-Channi” in support of the former Chief Minister. Channi remained the centre of attraction at the conference, while Warring’s absence highlighted the continuing factionalism and power tussle within the Punjab Congress.

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Warring’s photograph was also “missing” from the promotional flex boards and posters put up for the annual political conference.

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Addressing the gathering, Channi said the Congress was preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and would help senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to form the next government at the Centre.

“The Congress is in our blood; we do not need a certificate from anyone. We will lay the foundation for a Rahul Gandhi-led government at the Centre by winning Punjab in 2027,” he said.

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Randhawa’s remarks were seen as a direct response to Warring’s recent statement that the Congress would not give two tickets to members of the same family. Randhawa said not just two, but even four members of a family could be given party tickets if they were capable of winning elections.

Channi said the Punjab Government should take an early decision on the release of Bandi Singhs who had completed their sentences, instead of politicising the issue.

He criticised the state government on several fronts, including the law-and-order and drug issues.

Efforts by Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to bridge the differences within the party appear to have failed to yield results. During Baghel’s visit to Khanna last week, a section of party workers raised slogans in support of Channi. Attempts were made to restrain them, following which the group walked out of the meeting. Warring had accompanied Baghel during the visit.

The developments underline that the differences between the two factions continue to persist despite efforts by the party leadership to maintain unity ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.