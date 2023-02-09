Charas recovered from jail inmate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

Checking in Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of 8.5-gm charas from a jail inmate. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh.

Assistant jail superintendent Inderpreet Singh said that on February 5, mother of the inmate had come to meet him at jail. Later when his mother left, Kuldeep was being frisked at the entrance gate of jail, when the drug was recovered.

Jail officials suspected that it could be possible that mother of the inmate might have handed over drugs to him. A fresh case was registered against the inmate under the Prisons Act and further probe was launched.

In another case, three mobile phones were recovered from the inmates of Borstal Jail in Ludhiana. Assistant jail superintendent Sukhwinder Singh said that on February 6 surprise checking led to the recovery of three mobiles from three inmates of the jail.