Charvi Jain, Arjun Singh Divakar of Vallabh College best athletes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 24

Charvi Jain and Arjun Singh Divakar, both students of BCom III were adjudged the best athletes in the girls and boys sections, respectively, in the 8th annual athletics meet of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Hussainpura, here on Friday.

Rupinder Kaur Sra, ADCP, declared the meet open while Vikas Thakur, silver medal winner in the last Commonwealth Games, was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony. Dr Sandeep Kumar, principal of the college, welcomed the guests.

The chief guest stressed upon the students to take an active part in sports which could help them lead a healthy life while Komal Kumar Jain, president of the college management committee, gave away prizes to the position holders.

Results: Boys: 100m race- Edmon 1st, Arjun Singh Divakar 2nd and Aarun 3rd. 200m race: Edmon 1st, Arjun Singh Divakar 2nd and Parth 3rd. 400m race: Edmon 1st, Arjun Singh 2nd, Anshul and Abhishek 3rd. 800m race: Arjun Singh Divakar 1st, Anshul 2nd and Sham Pal 3rd. 1,500m race: Arjun Singh Divakar 1st, Anshul 2nd, Shivam and Anmol 3rd. Sack race: Chetan 1st, Rohit 2nd and Vicky 3rd. Three-legged race: Chetan and Raman 1st, Aaditya Jeha and Abhinav 2nd, Lakhbir and Monish 3rd. Long jump: Harshit Gogna 1st, Abhishek Kumar 2nd and Manpreet Singh 3rd. Shot put: Smile 1st, Sahajveer 2nd and Aditya 3rd. Discus throw: Arjun Singh Divakar 1st, Smile 2nd and Abhishek Kumar 3rd. Javelin throw: Arjun Singh 1st, Pratham 2nd and Kshitij Jain 3rd.

Girls: 100m race: Shahin st, Khushali 2nd and Rajni 3rd. 200m race: Shaheen 1st, Manisha 2nd and Sanjana 3rd. Sack race: Mani 1st, Reema 2nd and Sanjana 3rd. Three-legged race: Jahnvi and Chhavi 1st, Sukhman and Divyansh 2nd, Sanjana and Reema 3rd. Lemon-spoon race: Reema 1st, Shahin 2nd and Mehak 3rd. Skipping race: Rajni 1st, Eshita 2nd and Charvi Jain 3rd. Obstacle race: Shriya 1st, Eshita 2nd and Mamta 3rd. Long jump: Eshita 1st, Manisha Narang 2nd and Sanjana 3rd. Shot put: Charvi Jain 1st, Amisha Arora 2nd and Hansika Khanna 3rd. Discus throw: Charvi Jain 1st, Amisha 2nd and Jahnvi 3rd. Javelin throw: Charvi Jain 1st, Amisha 2nd and Jahnvi 3rd.