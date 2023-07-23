 Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms : The Tribune India

  • Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms
govt smart school at Chawni Mohalla

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Operating in two shifts | Clean campus but only 8 rooms | Total 400 students

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Students studying at the government smart school at Chawni Mohalla in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 22

The government smart school at Chawni Mohalla occupies only around 150 square yards of land, due to which it faces a severe shortage of classrooms, but the teachers have been making up by taking classes in two shifts.

‘New & safe’, yet served demolition notice

  • Govt school at Chawni Mohalla has received a ‘demolition’ notice from the MC authorities after the recent spell of rainfall.
  • It seems that the notice was served without even checking the building, which was renovated in 2021.
  • A school in-charge said they would visit the MC office to inform the authorities that the building was new and safe.

The morning shift from 7 am to 12 noon caters to the primary classes while students from Class VI to Class X attend school from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Though it is cramped for room, the school currently accommodates about 235 students in primary classes and 165 in the higher classes. A recent visit to the school showed that innovation by the school management can go a long way in providing education even in limited spaces.

The campus, including the kitchen for mid-day meals, was found in a neat condition. Unlike some other schools, washrooms were properly cleaned.

But, despite the efforts of the staff, the students are facing many problems. For instance, students have to bear the brunt of the humid weather as there was a power breakdown.

The in-charge of the primary wing, Shambhu Prashad, said, “There is no ventilation in the classrooms. We have only eight rooms, which are quite small and congested. The school has registered an increase in the admissions in primary classes and we don’t deny admission to anyone.”

High school wing in-charge Dipika said there were around 165 students in the higher classes, and that enrolment had declined this year. She said that parents wanted their wards to attend the school in the morning so that they were free to do other work by the evening to make some money and assist their families. “Though we are trying to convince the parents, many of them have withdrawn their wards from the school,” she added.

Meanwhile, the school at Chawni Mohalla recently received a ‘demolition’ notice from the Municipal Corporation authorities after the recent spell of rainfall. It seems that the notice was served without even checking the building, which was renovated in 2021.

Taken aback, a school in-charge said they would visit the MC office to inform the authorities that the school building was new and safe and the notice may have been issued due to an error.

