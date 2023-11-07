Check discrimination against private college students, federation urges PU

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, November 6

The Federation of Non-Government Aided Colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh has urged the Panjab University, Chandigarh to check alleged discrimination meted out to certain private colleges and their students.

The federation has also called upon the office-bearers and members of Senate and Syndicate of the university to treat managements of all private aided colleges fairly, instead of adopting an appeasement and punishment approach with an eye on harnessing political support during elections for the Senate and the Syndicate.

Led by senior vice-president, Ramesh Kaura, activists of the federation alleged that the authorities in the university had been allowing unnecessary involvement of senators and syndicators to favour or hamper management committees of various colleges affiliated with the university.

Condemning the incident of debarring students of RSD College Ferozepur at the Inter-Zone Youth Festival held recently, Ramesh Kaur regretted that the non-participation of debarred students had also hampered the process of choosing the best performers for inter-university contests to take place in future.

“Even if some colleges had some issues pending with the university, the organisers should not have penalised innocent and outstanding students from participating in the festival,” said Ramesh Kaur maintaining that the tendency would discourage talented students from coming forward in extra-curricular activities.

Kaura said the university authorities must play a constructive role in upgrading the standard of education instead of playing into the hands of politically inclined senators and syndicators.

