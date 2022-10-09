Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 8

Festival season is on and Diwali is just round the corner. Celebrations are in full swing this year. The last two years witnessed low-key celebrations due to the pandemic.

Indian festivals are incomplete without traditional ‘mithai’ sweetmeat. But one needs to be careful before gorging into his/her favourite delicacies.

The chances of adulteration are high during the festival season. The Health Department has launched a special drive to check purity of sweetmeat. Samples of milk and related products are collected regularly by the department to keep a check on adulteration.

How to check adulteration Ghee: Take one spoon of ghee, add an equal amount of hydrochloric acid and sugar to it. Shake it for one minute. The presence of ‘vanaspati’ can be detected if base of the acid shows dark red colour.

Milk: Put a drop of milk on a polished vertical surface. The drop of milk will either stop or flow slowly, leaving a white trail behind it. If it contains water, it will flow down fast without leaving any mark.

Khoya: Boil khoya sample with some water. Cool it and add iodine to it. If a blue colour appears, it means the khoya sample has starch.

Varak: Rub silver foil on your hand with thumb. If it’s aluminium, it will stick to your hand. If it’s pure, nothing will remain on hand.

‘Khoya’ is the main ingredient used in preparing various kinds of sweets. There has always been a concern regarding its purity. Some unscrupulous elements have been caught using synthetic ‘khoya’.

Dr Ramneek, a medicine specialist, said, “Adulteration is like a slow poison, not affecting immediately but its long exposure can be hazardous to human health. So, it is important to stop this vicious cycle of adulteration and consumers need to be aware.”

“Consumers must check purity of sweetmeats before gorging in,” said Dr Ramneek.

A city resident Kamalpreet Kaur said she always checks the purity of sweetmeats before buying. “One can test the purity before buying sweetmeats. All one need to do is to take small amount of ‘khoya’ and rub it in your palm. If it has grainy texture and leaves a trail of grease and tastes little sweet then it is pure otherwise it is adulterated,” she said.

“A special drive has been initiated keeping in view the festival season to ensure that safe, pure and quality eatables especially milk and its products and sweetmeats are available to general public,” said Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Food and Drug Administration, Punjab.

“Today, samples have been collected from sweetmeat shops located in the Dehlon area, Gill village and other rural areas of Ludhiana,” he said.

“A Health Department team also inspected the hostel mess of an educational institution and took samples of ready to serve food as well as raw items from there,” he added.

“In all, the team seized 10 samples of milk, related products, mustard oil, ‘khoya burfi’, ‘milk cake’, roasted ‘pera’, ‘ladoo’, and prepared ‘rajmah and rice among other eatables,” he said.

“All food business operators have been directed to ensure hygiene of premises and their workers especially handlers. They have been asked to use quality raw materials,” he added.

Buy products from FSSAI-registered shops

Consumers should buy products from shops registered with Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) or licensed manufacturers only. They must check ingredients mentioned on packaging, which are used for preparing products. They must be aware whether colorants and essence used are of food grade. It is mandatory for manufacturer to mention manufacturing and expiry date of the product and temperature at which it can be stored. A complaint can be filed if adulteration is found in product or in case of food poisoning on the FSSAI website.