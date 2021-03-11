Check water discharge into Buddha Nullah in public presence: Gurpreet Gogi

Review meeting on Smart City Mission projects

Check water discharge into Buddha Nullah in public presence: Gurpreet Gogi

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu with MLAs and officials during a review meeting of the Smart City Misison projects at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

When around 45 per cent of progress is claimed to have been made under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, worth Rs 650 crore, questions are now being raised over its detailed project report (DPR).

Status of LSCL projects

  • Completed projects: 29 of Rs 76.27 crore
  • Projects under execution: 35 of Rs 709.15 crore
  • Deposit works to Ludhiana MC: 11 projects of Rs 144.58 crore

In a review meeting, headed by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, regarding Smart City Mission projects, MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi said the DPR was prepared by ignoring the facts. He claimed that the DPR was based on 519 MLD water discharge into the Buddha Nullah but a team from the IIT-Roorkee had found that the flow of water discharge in the Buddha Nullah was 874 MLD. Besides, the Irrigation Department had noticed around 800 MLD discharge flow, he added.

Gogi said the water discharge is actually higher in the Buddha Nullah than the claims made in the DPR. He has sought that the flow of water discharge into the Buddha Nullah must be checked in the presence of public. He said the truth should be brought to fore so that right steps be taken to make the Buddha Nullah pollution-free.

During the meeting, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu asked the officials concerned to float tenders for the remaining projects under the Smart City Mission at the earliest. He asked the Municipal Corporation officials to give special emphasis on the beautification of Ghumar Mandi Road, installation of cameras at various places under the Safe City project and installation of waste compactors.

When the Smart City Mission campaign was run around six years ago, a large number of residents voted to see improvement in traffic management and parking arrangements in the city. Ignoring the voting process, Smart City Mission Limited and the MC authorities failed to pay heed to resolve the issues.

In the meeting today, a road safety activist, Rahul Verma and one of the directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited Sanjay Goel sought from the authorities to resolve the traffic and parking-related issues. The LSCL had earlier planned to construct new multi-level parking lots at a few locations, including Books Market and Feroze Gandhi Market, and an underground parking lot near Aarti Chowk but nothing was done. The proposed multi-level parking lots project has been ignored.

The issue regarding flaws in the Smart Street project on Malhar Road was once again raised during the meeting. The questions were raised over the buildings that have been constructed by violating parking norms or misuse of parking space. Meanwhile, MLA Gurpreet Gogi said under Smart City Project this road should be widened from both sides so as to resolve the traffic problem.

MLAs Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North and Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar also attended the meeting. AAP MLAs also questioned why the Ludhiana North and Atam Nagar constituencies were ignored under the Smart City Mission. The officials then informed that the areas for the Smart City Mission were selected after voting by residents. The AAP MLAs have also asked officials of the Municipal Corporation to provide the list of those schools developed under the Ludhiana Smart City Mission.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu also raised a number of issues related to his constituency. He said the garbage compactors should be installed under the Smart City Mission at the earliest.

Ludhiana Smart City Limited officials informed that 75 projects of Rs 930 crore were approved under the Smart City Mission.

#buddha nullah #Environment #Pollution #ravneet bittu #smart city

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

2
Punjab

Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

3
Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

4
Haryana

Gurugram societies pay Rs 38/unit for backup amid power cuts

5
World

Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab's all 163 urban local bodies fined for violating pollution norms

7
Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

8
Punjab

Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

9
Punjab

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

10
Trending

Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Top News

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city

Internet services suspended

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border

BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border

Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...

Cities

View All

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala