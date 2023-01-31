Cheema assures funds to local bodies for development works

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 30

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government was committed to provide quality civic amenities to all residents, but nobody will be allowed to swindle public funds meant for undertaking development projects.

While addressing a group of councillors and AAP leaders of Ahmedgarh led by MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who is also associate member of Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, Cheema assured that adequate funds and grants would be provided for resumption of all development projects which had been suspended due to different reasons.

Councillors who had already moved a no-trust motion against the president of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council had approached the Finance Minister to seek intervention in resumption of development projects.