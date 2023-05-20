Chemical storage firm inspected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The police and a team of the PPCB today inspected a chemical storage firm where chemical was stored in a huge quantity. The police team, led by ACP Sandeep Wadhera, conducted the checking.

The chemical was stored in huge tanks in an open plot. The firm owner told the police that he had all required permissions to store the chemical, which was supplied to the local industry. ACP Wadhera said so far no illegality was found. However, the licence submitted by the firm owner was being verified.