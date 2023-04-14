Chemist among two arrested with 9,400 intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

The Special Task Force wing of Ludhiana today arrested two smugglers and recovered 9,400 intoxicating tablets from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (35), of New Janta Nagar and Lakhbir Singh (50) of New Star Colony.

In-charge, STF, Ludhiana, Inspector Harbans Singh, said a tip-off was received that the two suspects were smuggling banned intoxicating medicines on a large scale.

The duo after preparing a packet of banned medicines from a medical store, owned by one of the suspects Gurpreet, were on the way to deliver the same to their clients on a motorcycle, Inspector Harbans said.

The STF laid a naka at a strategic place where the motorcycle-borne suspects were signalled to stop for checking. Later, during the checking of a bag they were carrying, 9,400 intoxicating tablets were seized.

During preliminary questioning, Gurpreet admitted that he runs a medical store on the Lohara road, the licence of which is owned by Jatinder Kaur of Urban Estate, Dugri. Now, the STF would also verify the role of the licence holder to check if she was involved in the smuggling of the banned medicines.

Harbans said the recovered consignment was brought by Loverpreet Singh, son of accused Lakhbir Singh, from Delhi. Notably, Lovepreet had recently died due to drug (heroin) overdose. Inspector Harbans said Gurpreet had been selling the banned medicines to drug addicts and with his medicines, recently a youth had also died of drug overdose in Dugri and a probe in regard would also be conducted.