Chemist robbed of Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

Three armed youths looted a chemist in Jamalpur yesterday night and also opened fire at him. The bullet hit his leg. They took away a bag containing Rs 1 lakh in cash. CCTV camera of the shop captured the entire incident.

Suraj Rajput, who runs a medical shop on the Chandigarh road in Jamalpur, said late on Friday night he was about to close the shop when three youths barged into his shop and they were seemingly under the influence of some intoxicants.

One of them pointed a pistol at him and took his laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash and his purse containing various cards.

Afterwards, the suspects opened fire at him which hit his leg. They fled after he raised the alarm.

ADCP (Crime) said the police were conducting a probe from various angles and CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the suspects.

A case against unidentified persons was registered at the Jamalpur police station.